"You and I are not supposed to say anything" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson's short-ball issues in IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Sanju Samson's fans don't want him to be criticized despite his issues against the short ball in the ongoing T20I series against England. He added that the fans pointed fingers at other players whenever the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was questioned.

India have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The fourth game will be played in Pune on Friday, January 31. Their opening batter Samson didn't fire in the first three games and was dismissed while playing the pull shot off Jofra Archer's bowling in every match.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator reflected on some of the social media posts about India's defeat in the third T20I. As for a fan saying every batter in the world, including the greatest of all time, can struggle against pacy short balls, Chopra said (12:00):

Trending

"So no one will say anything about Sanju. He is getting out to bouncers and short balls, going slightly towards square leg, but you and I are not supposed to say anything."

Chopra cited Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel's examples to highlight that other players' dismissals and selections were questioned whenever Samson was criticized.

"We don't drive the broadcasting industry, but if someone shows the stats, one shouldn't be concerned if he got out five times. They say - 'What's your problem if he got out thrice in three matches? The others also get out. Pant also got out and why are you playing Dhruv?'" Chopra observed.

Sanju Samson has managed 34 runs at an average of 11.33 in three matches in the ongoing series against England. He was caught at deep square leg while trying to pull Jofra Archer in the first two games and was caught at mid-on while attempting a similar shot in the third T20I.

"Then it's not right" - Aakash Chopra on India's 'left-right' obsession

Dhruv Jurel batted at No. 8 in the third T20I against England. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on another post suggesting that India's persistence with a left-right batting combination potentially cost them the third T20I against England, Aakash Chopra said in the same video(10:15):

"Left-right looks good in the march-past. However, left-right in a game is slightly overrated beyond a point. You have so much obsession with left-right that you asked Dhruv Jurel to keep sitting in the dressing room. Then it's not right."

The former India opener opined that the Men in Blue shouldn't send Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 depending on whether Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson gets out.

"A question will also be asked in the next match. When Tilak Varma is playing well at No. 3, whether a left-hander or right-hander gets out, send Tilak Varma. If Abhishek Sharma keeps playing, and Sanju and Surya get out, then Tilak only comes. So then you have left-left together. So the question will come to keep Tilak at No. 3 to utilize his form properly," Chopra elaborated.

Tilak Varma scored a match-winning unbeaten 72 in the second T20I against England while batting at No. 3. He batted at No. 4 in the other two games, with captain Suryakumar Yadav joining Abhishek Sharma in the middle after Sanju Samson's dismissals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news