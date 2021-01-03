"You can't be an international cricketer and be vulnerable in as many areas as Travis Head" - Ian Chappell

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has highlighted Travis Head has too many deficiencies in his game to be a successful batsman at the international level.

The left-handed middle-order batsman has scored just 62 runs in his three innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy thus far and has never looked comfortable in the middle.

Chappell highlighted Travis Head's technical shortcomings while giving his insights about the ongoing series on National Grandstand.

The renowned commentator was asked about his assessment of Travis Head and where he stood in his career currently. He responded by claiming the southpaw has too many frailties to make a mark at the international level.

Ian Chappell pointed out the Australian cricketer's shortcomings against short-pitched bowling are well known. He also said Travis Head was lucky not to be dismissed off the very first delivery he faced from Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings of the Melbourne Test.

"You can't be an international cricketer and be vulnerable in as many areas as Travis Head. He could so easily have been out first ball. He has problems and has had problems in the past with the short-pitched delivery. He doesn't seem to get hit on the head but he doesn't cope with it very well and he looks like getting out to it a lot," said Chappell

Chappell recalled Ishant Sharma taking advantage of this weakness of Travis Head during India's last trip Down Under. He added the left-hander has also had issues against away going deliveries.

"I remember Ishant Sharma got him out at Adelaide Oval in the first Test a couple of years back. And he has had other troubles with the short-pitched delivery. He has got a problem outside off-stump where he has got out twice in the series caught in the slips. And he has got other areas where I think he is vulnerable," observed Chappell

Mohammed Siraj strikes 💥



Travis Head is caught at second slip for 17 and Australia are five down! #AUSvIND 👉 https://t.co/bcDsS3qmgl pic.twitter.com/prylnzd6WU — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

"Ashwin would have a lot of confidence bowling to Travis Head" - Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell believes Travis Head is vulnerable against spin bowling as well

Ian Chappell observed Ravichandran Ashwin would also be licking his lips when he sees Travis Head facing up to him.

"Ashwin will feel he has got a chance of getting him fairly regularly. He would I think have a lot of confidence bowling to Travis Head. So, that's a lot of areas to be vulnerable as a Test match batsman," said Chappell

Straight back to Ashwin for a simple catch 😳



Travis Head goes cheaply and Australia in strife #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bOG0GSbQL6 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2020

Chappell signed off by stating that while even the best of batsmen, like Steve Smith, have some or the other weakness, Travis Head has too many of those to be plying his trade at the international level.

"Everybody is vulnerable somewhere, may be Bradman was the one exception to that. Take Steve Smith for instance, the Indians have found a bit of a chink there and they have been giving him a problem. But you don't want to be vulnerable in too many areas to be playing international cricket," concluded Chappell

Travis Head has scored 1153 runs in the 19 Test matches he has played for Australia. These runs have come at an average of 39.75 with just the two centuries.

More than the lack of runs from his blade, it has been the mode of his dismissals that has earned criticism from multiple quarters.

There are reports that Australia might be looking to move Matthew Wade back to his middle-order spot, replacing Travis Head, if David Warner is deemed fit to play the Sydney Test.