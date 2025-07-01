"You can't keep going back to Shami" - Former Australian spinner's message to Indian think tank ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes India are missing the services of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami in the ongoing five-match away Test series against England. He opined that the 34-year-old would have been a great option in these conditions.

Hogg, however, emphasized that the Indian think tank must think about the future instead of going back to the senior bowler. The seasoned campaigner was left out of the squad by the Indian selectors due to fitness concerns.

Hogg said in a video posted on his YouTube channel, 'Brad Hogg' (from 21:15)

"Definitely so (India missing the senior pacer) because Shami is just awesome just the way he hits that length, he gets the ball to move both ways. But you can't keep going back to Shami. We have got youth coming through now, and you've got to give them the opportunities."

Hogg also made an interesting suggestion regarding Shami. He reckoned that despite the ace seamer not being part of the squad, he should have been in India's dressing room to mentor the young bowlers.

"I'll be having Shami over there in the dugout, making sure that he's actually talking to them (India's young bowlers). Because you need that experience there, someone who's actually been out there and done it. Someone who can talk the talk of the Indian players and has that cultural aspect of it as well," he added (fr0m 22:00).

The Indian pacers, barring Jasprit Bumrah, failed to make a significant impact in the Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. The hosts claimed a 1-0 lead by chasing down a massive 371-run target with five wickets in hand in the fourth innings.

"We need to do a little work in the bowling" - Mohammed Shami on India's five-wicket defeat at Headingley

Mohammed Shami feels that the fast bowlers in India's squad should work closely with Jasprit Bumrah on the England tour. He recently remarked that the side needed some improvement in their bowling department.

He reckoned that for India to win, it is important for the pacers to support their spearhead, Bumrah. Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, he said (via Times Now):

"In bowling, other Indian bowlers should talk to Bumrah and learn from him. They should talk about planning with him and support him. If they will support Bumrah, then we can easily win the match. If I talk about the first match, then I think we need to do a little work in the bowling."

The second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India is set to kick off at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Wednesday, July 2. The visitors could be without Bumrah for the fixture as he is likely to be rested as part of his workload management.

