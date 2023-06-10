"You know that this is probably your last chance" - Sourav Ganguly lauds Ajinkya Rahane's knock while making a comeback in the WTC final

Sourav Ganguly has lauded Ajinkya Rahane for making the most of the opportunity given to him in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rahane scored 89 runs off 129 deliveries in India's first-innings total of 296 at The Oval in London. Despite his best efforts, Australia were on top at Stumps on Day 3 (Friday, June 9), having a lead of 296 runs with six second-innings wickets in hand.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Ganguly was asked about his thoughts on Rahane's knock while making a comeback after almost one-and-a-half years, to which he responded:

"Exceptional knock, to make a comeback after 18 months, it is not easy, World Test Championship final. You know that this is probably your last chance. You have been called for a big match."

The former Indian skipper highlighted that the experienced batter's knock was worth more than a century:

"If you don't score runs here, the talk will be that he is aged and has played a lot, so let us see the youngsters going forward. That is why, I believe, these 89 runs are more than a century."

Rahane last played a Test match in January 2022. His excellent form in domestic cricket and IPL 2023 earned him a recall to the Indian team and he repaid the selectors and team management for the faith shown in him.

"This would have given him a different confidence" - Sourav Ganguly on Ajinkya Rahane delivering on the big stage

Ajinkya Rahane struck 11 fours and a six during his knock. [P/C: BCCI]

Sourav Ganguly believes Ajinkya Rahane's knock should stand him in good stead going forward, observing:

"This would have given him a different confidence. It would have given confidence to the captain and coach that Ajinkya Rahane still has the ability when it comes to big matches and in difficult conditions."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Mumbaikar played an exemplary knock, explaining:

"As a player, you know how difficult it is to be out of the team. It happened with me as well. I was out for three-four months. It's an example for everyone, that you ain't finished till you yourself think that you are finished. So the selectors and whoever is associated with this game - don't rule out anyone in this game."

Ganguly concluded by stating that both Rahane and Shardul Thakur, who scored 51 runs off 109 balls, deserve a lot of credit. He acknowledged that India are still way behind in the game. However, he added that the duo's 109-run seventh-wicket partnership gave them respectability.

Poll : Has Ajinkya Rahane cemented his place in India's Test side? Yes No 0 votes