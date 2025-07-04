"You'll get to know that at the end of the game" - Ravi Shastri's massive claim on India's team selection after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes their changes for the ongoing second Test against England in Edgbaston will be vindicated only if they pick up 20 wickets and win the game. Shastri's remarks came after India dominated the opening two days of the contest, piling on 587 in their first innings and reducing England to 77/3.

Following the five-wicket loss in the series opener at Leeds, India made three changes to their 11. In an attempt to have more batting and bowling depth, India replaced Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur with Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The other forced change was Akash Deep replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

Reflecting on India's dominant position and their team selections after two days, Shastri told Sky Sports (2:10):

"The question to be asked is whether the decision to change the side is vindicated or not. You'll get to know that at the end of the game. If you take 20 wickets, nothing succeeds like success. India have come out there meaning business."

He added:

"They've got the opportunity to make that big score, thanks to Shubman Gill's innings and then contributions from the all-rounders. So, that's been vindicated by getting Washington Sundar there; that was a very important partnership of 100+ runs with his captain that allowed India now to set attacking fields and put pressure on England."

The first two days of the Edgbaston Test have been dominated by Indian skipper Shubman Gill's heroic double century. With the side trailing 0-1, the youngster scored a magical 269 off 387 balls, while breaking several monumental batting records.

"For long spells, can he be consistent?" - Ravi Shastri on India's concern

Ravi Shastri believes India boast a potent bowling attack to complete a win in the ongoing second Test against England. However, he added that speedster Prasidh Krishna will have to be consistent for the side to pull off the series-levelling victory.

Prasidh was expensive in both innings of India's defeat in Leeds, with overall figures of 5/220 in 35 overs.

"I like what I saw from India this evening. They realized what these conditions are and you saw the odd ball keeping low. When that happens, this attack becomes a little more potent. With Akash Deep, he will give you control and target the stumps. So, if the odd one keeps low and nips back, he comes into play. Siraj is a trier. My issue is Prasidh Krishna. For long spells, can he be consistent? If he can be consistent, then India are in business because the two spinners will do their job," said Shastri (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

"India will always believe they have a chance with the England top-order because, at times, it can look loose with the way they play and when you see their techniques. So, if it's doing a bit, India will always believe they have a chance so this Test match becomes important now. If they can draw level here, this is going to be a cracking series."

Team India has lost their last two Tests in England, with the home side completing run-chases of over 370 in the fourth innings.

