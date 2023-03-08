"You'll see the best of Virat Kohli again" - Brad Hogg backs former India captain to regain prime form

Brad Hogg believes that senior Indian batters Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's recent form in Test cricket is under the scanner, as there are several other players waiting for their turns.

He, however, highlighted that both Kohli and Pujara need to be given some more time. Brad Hogg also that Kohli will roar back to form once he gets a short break following the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he remarked:

"I think Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are on watch at the moment with the talent that's going around in Indian cricket right now. But when you look at those two experienced players, the amount of travel they've had and they've just come out of the COVID bubbles. For me, when they get a decent break after the IPL, you'll see the best of Virat Kohli again."

Virat Kohli has struggled to get going in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. While he has got off to decent starts, he has failed to convert them into big scores. The former Indian skipper has aggregated 111 runs across five innings at an average of 22.20.

Cheteshwar Pujara, on the other hand, impressed many with his batting exploits in the second innings of the third Test in Indore. The senior batter scored 59 runs off 142 balls on a challenging pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

"If Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara don't perform over the next couple of months, he won't be a bad one to bring in" - Brad Hogg on Sarfaraz Khan

Brad Hogg further stated that right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan is expected to be a part of India's Test team in the near future. He feels that the 25-year-old is very much capable of playing at the top level.

Hogg emphasized that Sarfaraz should not replace Suryakumar Yadav straightaway, as the latter deserves a few more opportunities in the format. He also claimed that the Mumbai batter might be a good pick if Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara don't find form soon.

"Sarfaraz Khan is such a talent," Hogg added. "But he’s got to prove himself a little more. Yes, he has been making runs in first-class cricket. But under pressure in the IPL, he sort of dropped on and off there. He has the ability to play at the highest level.

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav should get more opportunities before Sarfaraz Khan comes in. If Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara don't perform over the next couple of months, he won't be a bad one to bring in."

Sarfaraz has shown stellar form in domestic cricket lately. He shone with the bat for Mumbai in the latest season of the Ranji Trophy, scoring 556 runs in nine innings at an average of 92.66.

