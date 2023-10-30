"You have to make that call" - Michael Vaughan urges England to drop Ben Stokes for remaining 2023 World Cup matches

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Jos Buttler and Co. will have to make the tough decision of dropping talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes for their remaining three 2023 World Cup matches.

He opined that Stokes is unlikely to feature in the next edition of the 50-over World Cup. Vaughan suggested that England would benefit by replacing him with a youngster like Harry Brook in the playing XI, keeping the future in mind.

The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks during a discussion on Cricbuzz following England's embarrassing 100-run loss to India in Lucknow on Sunday. He said (25:24):

"Ben Stokes doesn't play. You have to make that call. If the English management knows that Ben is not going to be a part of the next World Cup, he shouldn't play.

"Harry Brook should come in. Ben Stokes is not going to be playing in four years' time. So, you have to make that call. High-level sports is about being ruthless. It's not about the name or how powerful the players are."

Stokes failed to get going with the bat against India, bagging a 10-ball duck. He came out of ODI retirement to play in the 2023 World Cup. However, he has scored just 43 runs from three games in the tournament.

Vaughan mentioned that England must revamp their ODI team following their string of defeats in the ongoing showpiece event, elaborating:

"It's now time for a reset. It has to start in the next game. There is no point we have got three games in the World Cup. Moeen Ali looks short, and Ben Stokes looks short in 50-over cricket.

"England have got to use these next three games with the likes of Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, and Gus Atkinson. I still don't know why Gus Atkinson was dropped."

The defending champions England failed to chase down India's 230-run target and were bundled out for a paltry score of 129. They are placed at the bottom of the points table at this juncture, having won just one out of their six matches so far.

"Not performing anywhere near the standard that they should" - Michael Vaughan on England's performance in 2023 World Cup

Michael Vaughan further stated that England have achieved tremendous success in white-ball cricket in the recent past, winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019, followed by their T20 World Cup triumph in 2022.

He, however, claimed that it was important to note that their recent performances have been quite disappointing, adding (1:48):

"I find it quite sad that this England white-ball team has given the England community, public, and supporters so much joy. From 2015 to winning the World Cup in 2019, they got to the T20 World Cup final in India, where Carlos Brathwaite did the damage to Ben Stokes in Kolkata.

"They Won the T20 World Cup in Australia just recently. So, they have been a brilliant white-ball team. But you have to look at this team and be honest: they are not performing anywhere near the standard that they should."

England will now take on arch-rivals Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4.