"You might end up playing into the hands of the opposition" - Aakash Chopra doesn't want India to play R Ashwin in 2023 World Cup clash vs England

Aakash Chopra feels it might prove counterproductive if India field Ravichandran Ashwin in their playing XI in their 2023 World Cup clash against England.

The two sides will lock horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. The Men in Blue will have to choose between playing three seamers, as they did in their last match, and go with a spin-heavy attack by including the wily off-spinner in the XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India shouldn't play Ashwin as an additional spinner. He reasoned (1:45):

"When you see England in front of you, you say let's play an off-spinner. When you see the Lucknow ground, you say it's such a big ground, so let's play an off-spinner. Then you think the ball was turning a lot in the IPL, so let's play an off-spinner but this is not the wicket that was there in the IPL."

The former India opener added:

"This is not the black-soil pitch that was there in the IPL. It is now a red-soil pitch that has bounce and pace. Dew also comes in later. You have to keep in mind that if you get to field second, you will have three spinners, and the ball will get wet. So you might end up playing into the hands of the opposition."

Chopra pointed out that India don't have the luxury of a frontline sixth-bowling option if the spinners prove ineffective. Hardik Pandya is unavailable for the England clash because of the ankle injury he sustained against Bangladesh.

"I would say Mohammed Shami" - Aakash Chopra on India's choice of second pacer if they play three spinners

Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul in India's last game against New Zealand. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra wants India to play Mohammed Shami ahead of Mohammed Siraj if they play only two seamers. He elaborated (2:40):

"Firstly, I feel you shouldn't go with that thinking (of playing three spinners) because the dew issue is always there and no match has been played on the black-soil pitch thus far. However, if they play Ashwin, who between Siraj and Shami? I would say Mohammed Shami because he is bowling better."

While acknowledging that Siraj bowled decently against New Zealand, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Shami is in a better wicket-taking form. He said:

"There is no doubt that Siraj bowled well in the last match but Shami has picked up a five-wicket haul in the only match he has played. So I would go with Shami based on form. The rest of India's bases are covered."

Siraj hasn't been at his best in the ongoing World Cup and has picked up six wickets in five games at an economy rate of 5.90. Shami registered figures of 5/54 in the only game he played and looked in better rhythm than his fellow right-arm seamer.

