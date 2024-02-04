"You might have to pay for it" - Zaheer Khan on Shreyas Iyer throwing away his wicket on Day 3 of the 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Zaheer Khan reckons Shreyas Iyer's inability to make the most of his opportunity could cost him his place in India's Test side.

Shreyas scored 29 runs off 52 deliveries as India posted 255 in their second innings on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, February 4. The visitors ended the day at 67/1 in pursuit of a 399-run target.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer was asked about Shreyas Iyer falling behind Shubman Gill in the potential race for a spot in India's Test side. He responded:

"You need to understand the moments that are important for you and the team, and I feel that was a moment for Shreyas Iyer as well. Anderson had bowled his spell. Only one fast bowler is playing and after that, spin was going to be used."

"You have top-class ability for playing spin. So you wasted an opportunity. You lost your wicket while trying to be overdominant and you might have to pay for it, considering the situation you are talking about," the former India pacer added.

Shreyas failed to convert his start into a substantial effort and fell prey while trying to play a big shot. Gill, on the other hand, scored a 147-ball 104 to virtually assure himself a place in the XI for the next Test.

"KL Rahul and Virat Kohli might come back" - Zaheer Khan on the danger to Shreyas Iyer's place in the XI

KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test due to pain in his right quadriceps. [P/C: Getty]

Zaheer Khan reckons Shreyas Iyer might have to make way if KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are back in the mix for the next Test. He explained:

"The selectors will sit again and select the team after these two Test matches. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli might come back. So if you have two players coming in, two players will go out of the playing XI as well because they are players who will straightaway take their places in the XI."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by acknowledging that the Mumbai player is certainly behind Gill in the race for the available batting positions. He reasoned:

"So if you don't score runs or don't show that you are fully ready, that you can understand any situation, show maturity, and contribute for the team, then Gill is definitely ahead in the race and you can say that Shreyas frittered away an opportunity."

Shreyas hasn't scored a fifty in his last 13 Test innings. He is unlikely to retain his place in the XI if both Rahul and Kohli are available for the next Test.

