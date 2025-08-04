"You need effort to get the ball to bounce like that" - RP Singh lauds Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player RP Singh has lauded Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for bowling exceptional spells on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England. He highlighted that the duo got a 70-over-old ball to bounce steeply.

England ended Day 4 (Sunday, August 3) of the final Test at The Oval at 339/6 in their second innings after being comfortably placed at 301/3 at one stage. The hosts need 35 more runs to win the game and bag the series 3-1.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Singh praised Siraj and Krishna for troubling the England batters with swing and bounce with a 70-over-old ball.

"It was a 70-over-old ball and the swing was conventional. It's not like it was reversing. The way they bowled was praiseworthy. It's not that easy. A 70-over-old ball becomes slightly soft, no matter how hard the ball might be. After that, you need effort to get the ball to bounce like that," he said.

The former India pacer added that although Krishna picked up the last two wickets, Siraj's effort was equally commendable.

"Both bowlers showed that energy. Prasidh Krishna got two wickets for sure, but Mohammed Siraj created the atmosphere. How many times did the ball come and hit the pads, and how many close calls were there. If one ball had struck slightly here or there, he too would have picked up a wicket," Singh observed.

Mohammed Siraj finished Day 4 with figures of 2/95 in 26 overs. Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets while conceding 109 runs in 22.2 overs, with Akash Deep (1/85 in 20 overs) being the other successful bowler.

"It seemed like something was going to happen on every ball" - RP Singh on Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's final spells

In the same discussion, RP Singh noted that Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna had the England batters in a spot of bother with virtually every delivery they bowled.

"The way they were bowling, and along with that the body language, the ball was actually talking. It seemed like something was going to happen on every ball, either it would hit the pads or go to the slips. In the end, Krishna dismissed Joe Root with a good ball as well," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the duo bowled brilliantly in tandem after Shubman Gill might have asked them to put in one final effort.

"Together, they ensured that the batters were standing at their respective ends, and the Indian team benefited from that. Jacob Bethell was kept on a leash. The lengths were excellent, because of which Joe Root, a set batter, was also sent back. It clearly showed that the partnership came in handy. The captain would have asked both the bowlers for one big push," Singh elaborated.

Mohammed Siraj, who had dismissed Zak Crawley with the final ball on Day 3, trapped Ollie Pope lbw in the first session of Day 4, but couldn't get a wicket thereafter. Prasidh Krishna, who had Ben Duckett caught by KL Rahul at second slip for India's first breakthrough on Day 4, castled Jacob Bethell and had Joe Root caught behind by Dhruv Jurel in the final session.

