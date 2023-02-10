"You need to find your way to score runs" - Vikram Rathour reveals message to Suryakumar Yadav ahead of India Test debut

Test debutant Suryakumar Yadav was asked to score runs his own way, revealed India batting coach Vikram Rathour. The top T20I batter was dismissed cheaply but the hosts extended their advantage over Australia on Day 2 of the opening Test at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Amid raging debates around the No. 5 slot, the 32-year-old Surya became the country's 304th Test player. He scored eight off 20 deliveries before being deceived by Nathan Lyon’s off-spin.

While underlining the importance of adaptability, Rathour mentioned that SKY was given the green light to play his natural game.

“At this level, adaptability is a very, very important factor. Of course he was asked to play his game, he has his method to score runs. Batting is always, I believe, is about scoring runs. So you need to find your way to score those runs. And that was the message given to him, and to everybody actually in the group. Today, unfortunately, he got a decent ball and got out. It’s okay, hopefully he’ll get some runs in the next inning,” he told reporters at the end of day’s play.

Adept at unfurling sweeps on both sides of the wicket, he swept Todd Murphy for a boundary off just the second ball he faced. The Mumbai batter negated the opposition debutant and skipper Pat Cummins before falling prey to Lyon. Bowling around the wicket, the veteran off-spinner lured Surya into a cover drive, but the ball went through the gate to crash into the stumps.

At 240 for seven, it looked like India wouldn't record a big lead in the first innings. But Ravindra Jadeja (66* off 170) and Axar Patel (52* off 102) forged an unbroken 81-run eighth-wicket stand to guide the hosts into safe waters.

The latter gave a befitting reply to fans and experts questioning his inclusion over wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Vikram Rathour also justified the selection, saying Axar’s bowling numbers in India settled all the talk.

“Axar has some outstanding record in India, as a bowler. So I don’t think that was even a consideration. Batting of course is an [added] benefit. It’s great that he can bat as well as he can. But as a bowler, he’s got some 40-plus wickets in six or seven games,” the 53-year-old stated.

He added that India are blessed to have three genuine all-rounders in their ranks. But the batting chief was hesitant to claim that Rohit Sharma and Co. have batted the Aussies out of the first Test.

“I wouldn’t say that, until the last ball is bowled and the game is on. But yeah, it was a good session. We are privileged to have three really quality spinners who can bat. So it’s a great position to be in as a team. We are fortunate to have all three in our team and playing together. So yeah, it was a much-needed partnership and they have done well. We are in a good position,” Vikram Rathour said.

Captain Rohit was the star of the day, scoring a flawless 120 off 212 deliveries. The 35-year-old became the first Indian captain to score a century in all three formats. For the visitors, Todd Murphy shone with figures of five for 82 from 36 overs.

"Wicket hasn't really turned or misbehaved" - India batting coach

Axar Patel celebrates after reaching his second Test fifty

While India have made batting look easier than what it felt like on the first day, there are ominous signs of the wicket deteriorating as the match wears on.

Taking a subtle dig at the ‘doctored pitch’ jibes, Vikram Rathour said that the strip has played out well and that he would back the team to chase down any total in the fourth innings.

“With the kind of batting we have, we’ll back ourselves to chase whatever is put in front of us. We are not keeping any targets as such, at the moment. Because, to be honest, the wicket has played pretty well actually. It hasn’t really turned or misbehaved so far,” he remarked.

India currently enjoy a lead of 144 runs. If either Axar or Jadeja go on to compile a big knock tomorrow, Australia’s chances of making the hosts bat again would dwindle.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score for 1st Test Updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates and News

Poll : 0 votes