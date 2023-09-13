"You offered dead defense even against a part-time bowler" - Irfan Pathan says Ishan Kishan's inability to rotate strike can be an issue

Irfan Pathan believes Ishan Kishan's inability to rotate the strike can cause difficulties for him if he bats in the middle overs on spin-friendly surfaces.

Kishan scored 33 runs off 61 deliveries as India set Sri Lanka a 214-run target in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. The Men in Blue then bowled out Dasun Shanaka and Co. for 172 to register a 41-run win and book their berth in the title decider on Sunday.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Kishan's approach against the spinners in Tuesday's game, to which he responded:

"If you don't rotate the strike, you will find it very difficult going forward. It's not that you will get a flat wicket every time or you will get to face fast bowling always. What you did in Kandy, you got to see a leg-spinner (Shadab Khan) who didn't have the confidence."

The former Indian all-rounder added:

"Here we saw that you offered dead defense even against a part-time bowler who was taking the ball away from you. So this is one thing which he needs to improve and if he does that, it will be very good for him."

Kishan walked out to bat when India lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli's wickets in quick succession and lost Rohit Sharma's company soon thereafter. He added 63 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul but struggled to find the gaps against the Sri Lankan spinners and eventually fell prey to the part-time spin of Charith Asalanka.

"Where the ball turns, Ishan Kishan's position is better against the new ball" - Irfan Pathan

Ishan Kishan has played most of his career as an opener. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan believes Ishan Kishan is better off batting in the top order in spin-friendly conditions. He said:

"Yes, we have seen improvement in the last little while. That comes while playing, working on it, and the confidence you get by scoring runs as well. That's why I am saying that where the ball turns, Ishan Kishan's position is better against the new ball."

The cricketer-turned-commentator cited KL Rahul's example and urged the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter to work on his game for the middle overs. He elaborated:

"It's not that he cannot do it if he works on it and tries to take singles and doubles because nothing happens with dead defense. He wasn't even trying to look for singles. The biggest example is KL Rahul, who was playing on the back foot. He was taking limited risks to get singles."

Rahul contributed 39 runs off 44 deliveries in the 63-run partnership with Kishan. Although he too fell prey to a spinner in Dunith Wellalage, he ensured that the scoreboard was moving consistently whilst he was at the crease.

Poll : Should Shreyas Iyer replace Ishan Kishan in India's playing XI against Bangladesh if he is fit and available? Yes No 0 votes