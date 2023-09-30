"You owe me one for making me wait " - Dinesh Karthik tells  Ravichandran Ashwin after the spinner arrives late for an interview

Cricketer-commentator Dinesh Karthik conducted a pre-match interview with Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the side's World Cup 2023 warm-up match against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Karthik shared a post on his Instagram handle following the interview, pulling Ashwin's leg for making him wait in the heat. Captioning the post, the keeper-batter wrote:

"Getting hold of the Man of the Moment! P.S. Yes that's me drenched in sweat completely @rashwin99 you owe me one for making me wait 😅."

Notably, Ashwin was not part of India's preliminary squad for World Cup 2023. He was later added to the final 15-member roster, replacing Axar Patel, who was ruled out due to a quadriceps strain.

"It could well be my last World Cup for India" - Ravichandran Ashwin during his chat with Dinesh Karthik

During his interview on Star Sports with Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he didn't think he would be part of India's World Cup squad.

He noted that the team management has shown great trust in his abilities, recalling him to the ODI team for the ICC event. Emphasizing the importance of enjoying the game, Ashwin said:

"Life is full of surprises and I honestly wasn't thinking I would be here. The trust that the team management has shown and circumstances have made sure I am here today. But enjoying the game has been my prime motive over the last few years and that is what I will be doing in this tournament."

Ashwin further highlighted that handling pressure will be key during the important competition. He also suggested that this could possibly be his last World Cup, adding:

"All I do is turn the ball both ways and I feel I can already do that. It is all about doing subtle variations and dealing with pressure in these sort of tournaments. Pressure is of paramount importance for most players in these tournament, but how you deal with it dictate how the tournament goes for yourself and the team. As far as I am concerned, being in a good space and enjoying the game will hold me in good stead. I have kept saying this, it could well be my last World Cup for India."

India's warm-up fixture against England was called off due to rain. The Men in Blue will now face the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in their second and final warm-up match on October 3.