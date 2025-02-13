"You people will save us in the Champions Trophy" - Aakash Chopra lauds batters' knocks in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer for playing enterprising knocks in the third ODI against England. He opined that the duo could be India's saviors in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Gill's 102-ball 112 and Iyer's 78 runs off 64 deliveries helped India set England a 357-run target in the final ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The hosts then bowled Jos Buttler and company out for 214 to register a comprehensive 142-run win and complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Gill and Iyer for their consistent performances throughout the series and for proving their prowess in the ODI format.

"The boy (Gill) likes Ahmedabad a lot. He has scored a century here in all three formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He captains his team (Gujarat Titans) on this ground only and scores a lot of runs there as well. This knock established once again that he is a proper player," he said (7:15).

"Shubman Gill kept getting better and better as the series progressed. He is showcasing that this is his preferred and favorite format and the same is the case with Shreyas Iyer. You people will save us in the Champions Trophy because these two guys are looking consistent," Chopra added.

Shubman Gill was chosen as the Player of the Series for amassing 259 runs at an average of 86.33 in three innings. Shreyas Iyer was the second-highest run-getter in the series, aggregating 181 runs at an average of 60.33 in his three hits.

"He looked in complete control and command from the first ball" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's century in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Shubman Gill struck 14 fours and three sixes during his 112-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shubman Gill controlled the flow of the match in the third ODI against England.

"He looked in complete control and command from the first ball. You get a feeling that he is controlling the game. He has control over his game in any case, he was doing everything he wanted to do, but he was also controlling the game," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the stylish opener scored at a brisk pace while playing conventional cricketing shots.

"He was deciding when to go down the track and hit straight or play on the off-side and when to hit a six off a spinner. It didn't matter even if there was a fielder in the deep. He is very, very good and he doesn't play unconventional shots. He plays proper cricket," Chopra observed.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer stitched together a 104-run third-wicket partnership. The Indian vice-captain had earlier added 116 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli (52 off 55) after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for one.

