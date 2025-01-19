"You could have played him in the T20Is against England" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's selection in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Former player Aakash Chopra has questioned why Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't picked in India's squad for the T20I series against England if he was in the selectors' scheme of things for the 2025 Champions Trophy. He pointed out that although the left-handed opener was included in the Indian squad for the ODI series against the same opponents, he was unlikely to play a game.

India will lock horns with England in a five-match T20I series, with the first game scheduled in Kolkata on January 22. After that, the Men in Blue will face Jos Buttler and company in three ODIs before heading to Dubai for the Champions Trophy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Shubman Gill's appointment as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the Champions Trophy and the ODIs against England has put to rest all speculations about his place in the squad.

While observing that Jaiswal's selection as the third opener was expected, Chopra opined that the southpaw should have also been picked in India's T20I squad.

"You will find Gill along with Rohit, and whoever was raising question marks on Gill, that he is not scoring runs and should be dropped, and asking who his PR is, he has been made the vice-captain. It means he is the heir apparent. They were focusing on him earlier, doing it now too, and, to be fair, they should as well. His numbers in ODIs are very, very good," he said (1:30).

"No one had a doubt that Yashasvi Jaiswal would be the third opener, and he is. However, I would say a small thing here. He is there but will neither play any matches against England nor come in the Champions Trophy XI at the start. You could have played him in the T20Is against England," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra wondered whether Yashasvi Jaiswal would have been better off playing the T20Is against England instead of plying his trade for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He pointed out that the dashing opener wouldn't have played international cricket for 45 days ahead of the Champions Trophy if he was not part of the playing XI for the ODIs against England.

"He is your first wicketkeeper-batter" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's selection

KL Rahul impressed as a wicketkeeper-batter in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul have deservedly been picked in the squad.

"That makes it your three openers. After that, you have Kohli. That had to be the case. Then Shreyas Iyer is there. That too had to happen. KL Rahul is there. He too had to be there. He is your first wicketkeeper-batter," he said (2:25).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Hardik Pandya's presence as the seam-bowling all-rounder gives India a formidable top six.

"Along with them, Hardik Pandya. So your top six are sorted. There is no tension in that. In my opinion, the top six are looking excellent and everyone's performance in the last year or two in white-ball cricket has been absolutely outstanding. So why should you change? Why fix it if ain't broken. The batting is looking okay," Chopra observed.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal is the backup opener, Rishabh Pant is the second wicketkeeper and an additional middle-order batting option in the 15-member squad.

