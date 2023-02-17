"You have been playing in the IPL for 15 years" - Gautam Gambhir criticizes David Warner for his poor Test record in India

Gautam Gambhir has criticized David Warner for his struggles in Test match cricket in India despite his familiarity with the conditions while playing for many years in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner was dismissed for 15 as Australia were bowled out for 263 in their first innings of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi on Friday, February 17. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were unseparated at Stumps as India finished the day on 21 for no loss.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on David Warner's knock, to which he responded:

"There is no doubt that if you see this innings from Warner, he was clearly struggling. It was not only against Ashwin, who has an amazing record against him, but also against Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami. This is your third tour and you have been playing in the IPL for 15 years."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Warner is more accustomed to playing in India than Indian batters are to Australian conditions, saying:

"It is not that the conditions were very different. The Indian batters go to Australia just 15 days before the Tests, get to play one practice match, and you have played a lot in India and despite that, you have such numbers."

Warner looked uncomfortable in the middle on Day 1 of the Delhi Test. He was struck a couple of blows to his body by short-pitched deliveries from Mohammed Siraj and finally fell caught behind off Mohammad Shami's bowling.

"He has struggled a lot in both India and England in Test cricket" - Gautam Gambhir on David Warner

David Warner was all at sea against short-pitched bowling. [P/C: BCCI]

Gambhir pointed out Warner's travails in both spin and swing-friendly conditions, observing:

"When you rate Indian batters based on their performances when they go to Australia, if you rate David Warner's performances similarly, he has struggled a lot in both India and England in Test cricket."

The former Indian opener concluded by saying that the southpaw is an accomplished batter only in familiar home conditions, elaborating:

"He has not liked playing Test cricket in both England and India, so we shouldn't say that he is an amazing batter. He is an amazing batter only in Australian conditions and nowhere else outside."

Warner has aggregated 651 runs at an underwhelming average of 26.04 in the 13 Tests he has played in England. He has an even poorer record in India, with his 414 runs in 19 innings coming at an average of 21.78.

