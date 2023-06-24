"You're going to have to pick a spin bowler" - Mark Butcher's advice to England ahead of second Ashes Test

Former England middle-order batter Mark Butcher highlighted the need to pick a spin bowler in the side's playing eleven against Australia. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Rehan Ahmed's inclusion could allow him to turn the ball away from the left-handers.

Rehan Ahmed sneaked into the squad for the second Ashes Test as a cover for off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali. The 18-year-old leg-spinner made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi last year and picked up a fifer to prove he belongs at the highest level.

In his column for Sky Sports, Butcher observed that Rehan Ahmed's tendency to bowl more googlies should work in England's favor and can also contribute to runs in the lower order. He wrote:

"I think you're going to have to pick a spin bowler, and they've gone for the 'Bazball' selection of 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, adding him to the squad. He's going to bowl wicket-taking deliveries, and he bowls more googlies than he does leg-spinners, so you'll still have the option of turning the ball away from the Australian left-handers.

"He can also give it a slog down at number eight, which is basically what they asked Mo to do anyway."

Moeen Ali, who marked his return to Test cricket at Edgbaston, took three wickets. However, the veteran spinner injured his finger during the game and is doubtful for the contest at Lord's.

"It's a tough place for England to be in" - Mark Butcher

England Test captain Ben Stokes. (Credits: Getty)

Butcher went on to warn the hosts that Australia has always had the upper hand at Lord's, especially with England heading to the venue after losing the first Test. He added:

"It's a tough place for England to be in. Australia turning up at Lord's, already 1-0 up, is huge for them. It has always been a difficult venue for England against Australia.

The last Ashes Test at Lord's resulted in a draw as Ben Stokes scored a second-innings hundred. While the tourists had lost six wickets, Travis Head played out 90 deliveries to lead Australia to safety.

