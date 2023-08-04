“You’re literally the perfect guy for this occasion”- Ollie Robinson on how Joe Root hailed Stuart Broad for his antics post Bairstow controversy

England pacer Ollie Robinson recalled the second Ashes Test when Stuart Broad had a go at the Australian players because of Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping. Bairstow was found short of his crease when Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps and many including Broad thought it was against the spirit of the game.

The veteran pacer let the Australian players know what he felt when he walked out to bat as he was continuously seen engaging in a verbal exchange with the Aussie fielders.

In his column for Wisden.com, here's what Ollie Robinson wrote about how the England players felt about Stuart Broad taking the fight to the Aussies:

"Broady was straight on the field and there wasn’t a better man suited for that occasion, just giving it to the Aussies and telling them, 'That’s all they’re going to be remembered for.' When they came in, Rooty said, 'You’re literally the perfect guy for this occasion.' And he just got stuck into them. It was all over the media and we were laughing about it for days. He always has his teammates’ backs on the field and off the field."

Robinson also spoke about the atmosphere in the changing room with Stuart Broad and James Anderson around. He added:

"In the changing room, he is the changing room. Broady and Jimmy, they’re making people laugh the whole time and I think that’s what’s going to be so sad for us – not having that anymore. The cricket was almost a secondary benefit of that dressing room atmosphere."

Stuart Broad thrives on the big occasions: Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson also spoke about how Stuart Broad got the best out of himself on big occasions and when his team needed him the most. He shed light on just how competitive Broad is and stated:

"He’s unique in the sense that he is not a huge trainer. He’s not someone like Jimmy who tries to perfect his skills every day at training. He’s someone who really thrives on the big occasions and gets himself going as much as he can for those big moments in games."

He further added:

"For me, he’s been crucial in bowling around the wicket to left-handers, which he’s probably the best in the world at doing. Last year I had a narrower angle in my run up from around the wicket and now I come in much wider and that’s all work I’ve done with Broady."

Ollie Robinson is likely to take over the baton from Stuart Broad to become England's next reliable bowler alongside the likes of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.