“You realize the distance between them and the other” – Sanjay Manjrekar reserves special for Jasprit Bumrah after IND vs ENG Vizag Test

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reserved praise for ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah after his nine-wicket haul in the second Test against England in Vizag.

Manjrekar pointed out how Bumrah has outshowed Indian pacers Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj with back-to-back performances.

The comments came as Bumrah bagged six wickets in the first innings and then wrapped up England’s tail in the second innings as India won the game by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.

Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo:

“Incredible [from Jasprit Bumrah], we are watching two exceptional seamers, one from each side, bowling in unhelpful conditions. When you see another seam bowler bowl on that pitch, you realize the distance between them and the other.”

Bumrah’s six-wicket haul ensured India bundled England for 253 in their first innings as India took a 143-run lead. His exploits included the prized scalps of Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root. He then ensured that India wrapped England’s second innings on Day 4.

“Brilliant on a pitch that had nothing for him” – Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin took the prized scalps of Ollie Pope and Joe Root on Day 4 of the second Test.

Sanjay Manjrekar further lauded Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root to set up India’s win in the second Test. The 58-year-old believes that Ashwin will only get threatening for England in the remaining Tests. He said:

“He should be really proud of the way he bowled. Brilliant on a pitch that had nothing for him, we saw the guile of Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has started to find answers [against Bazball].”

Manjrekar continued:

“Ashwin after this performance will feel a little bit more confident. He’ll just start tossing the ball a little more, and try deception in the air.”

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with figures of 3/72 in the second innings to take his tally to 499 wickets in Tests. With that, he also became India’s leading wicket-taker against England in Tests. He will now join former India captain Anil Kumble (619) among Indian bowlers with 500 plus Test wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App