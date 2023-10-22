"You really need a little depth in your batting" - Sunil Gavaskar suggests changes to India's XI in Hardik Pandya's absence for New Zealand clash

Sunil Gavaskar reckons India need to include either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in their playing XI to strengthen their batting in Hardik Pandya's absence for their World Cup 2023 clash against New Zealand.

The two unbeaten sides will lock horns in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. The Men in Blue will be without Pandya's services as the all-rounder suffered a left ankle injury while trying to stop a ball off his own bowling in their last game against Bangladesh.

During an interaction on India Today, Gavaskar was asked who would be the ideal replacement for Pandya, to which he responded:

"If I was part of the Indian team, I would look to pick Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan - strengthen the batting. What has been India's problem against New Zealand - their top-class new-ball bowling which gets the top two or three batters out. So you really need a little depth in your batting."

The former India captain believes Ravichandran Ashwin cannot replace Pandya in the XI. He reasoned:

"If you have an Ashwin coming in, in place of Hardik Pandya, then it sort of weakens your batting just a little bit. So either have the left-handed Ishan Kishan or Surykumar Yadav at No. 6."

However, Gavaskar acknowledged that the off-spinner can be an additional inclusion in the XI depending on the conditions and pitch. He pointed out that apart from the Kiwis having a plethora of left-handers, the wily spinner will love to bowl even on a seamer-friendly pitch and can also be a handy bat down the order.

"That might be what the Indian team's think-tank could look to do" - Sunil Gavaskar on Mohammed Shami replacing Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur hasn't been at his best in World Cup 2023 thus far. [P/C: AP]

Sunil Gavaskar was further asked whether India should play Mohammed Shami instead of Shardul Thakur if it's a seamer-friendly pitch, to which he replied:

"That's a very good idea. That might be what the Indian team's think-tank could look to do. Bring in Shami so that you have a proper five-bowler quota and then include a batter as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shami will be an enticing option as Rohit Sharma and Co. might not need an all-rounder at No. 8. He explained:

"So make two changes basically because with Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav, your batting gets strengthened anyway, but Shami coming in will strengthen the bowling as well. That little aspect of bowling which with Pandya's absence was getting a little bit weakened, that will be enormously strengthened."

The Men in Blue will almost certainly include either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in the XI as Hardik Pandya's replacement. Shami is also likely to replace Shardul in the XI to bolster the bowling in the Baroda all-rounder's absence.

