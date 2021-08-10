"You don't run with a straight arm" - Mitchell McClenaghan takes a cheeky dig at Jasprit Bumrah in his latest Twitter post

Former Mumbai Indians superstar Mitchell McClenaghan recently fired a cheeky dig at ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on social media.

McClenaghan, who is very active on social media, shares a great bond with Bumrah from his stint with the five-time IPL champions. The Kiwi speedster came up with a sarcastic comment after Jasprit Bumrah uploaded a video on Twitter where he could be seen promoting a sports watch.

Responding to the clip, Mitchell McClenaghan wrote:

"Hold up? You don’t run with straight arms???"

Hold up? You don’t run with straight arms??? https://t.co/jmIxEzosX2 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) August 10, 2021

Incidentally, Jasprit Bumrah has a unique bowling action which makes it difficult for batters to read the delivery. However, in the video, he was seen running with a straight arm which prompted Mitchell McClenaghan to come up with the cheeky comment.

Meanwhile, Bumrah was recently in action during the first Test against England in Nottingham, which ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport. The fast bowler returned with nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul which earned praise from all quarters.

He took a wicket in the first over, he just set the tone for the team: Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has picked Jasprit Bumrah as his player of the match as he put India in the driver's seat right from the onset of the match. Along with figures of 9/110, Bumrah played a vital knock of 28* runs, helping India secure a crucial first-innings lead.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Who is my player of the match? I am going with Boom Boom Bumrah. I am talking about him because he has taken nine wickets. When you lose the toss on the first day and you are given the responsibility to bowl, it is necessary to take wickets there. He took a wicket in the first over, he just set the tone for the team."

After an incredible showing at Trent Bridge, Jasprit Bumrah will hope to keep up the good work in the second Test at Lord's in London.

