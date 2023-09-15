"You shouldn't say anything to the small kids in the house" - Aakash Chopra wants Shreyas Iyer to replace Virat Kohli in India's XI vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra wants Shreyas Iyer to replace Virat Kohli in India's playing XI for their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Bangladesh if he is fit and available.

The two sides will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. Shreyas, who missed India's last two games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka due to back spasms, practiced in the nets on Thursday. However, there is no clarity on whether he has recovered fully to take the field in a 50-over game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Shreyas should be a part of the playing XI as he seems to be fit. He observed:

"I feel Shreyas Iyer should be played if he is fit. To be fair, he is practicing a lot. He has practiced the most, he is really sweating it out. I am pretty sure that he has recovered from back spasms if he is practicing."

The former Indian opener doesn't want any of the youngsters to make way for the Mumbai batter. He elaborated:

"If he has recovered, he needs to play. However, if he plays, who should he play instead of is the big question you and I need to answer.

"Some people might get angry, but I believe you shouldn't say anything to the small kids in the house. You should ask them to play because the elders are experienced and will adjust later."

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were the only two relatively inexperienced batters in India's playing XI against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The team management could consider leaving either of them out and opening with the other.

This would in turn allow Shreyas the chance to bat in the middle order if they don't want to rest their experienced players..

"I will ask Virat to take rest" - Aakash Chopra on how Shreyas Iyer can be accommodated in the playing XI

Shreyas Iyer has batted at No. 3 quite often in Virat Kohli's absence.

Aakash Chopra wants Virat Kohli to be given a break to accommodate Shreyas Iyer in the XI. He said:

"The elders have already shown their form. I am talking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. So if I have to play Shreyas Iyer, and I do feel he should be played, I will ask Virat to take rest, although he hasn't played much cricket in the entire August."

The cricketer-turned-commentator doesn't want Rohit Sharma to miss the game. He stated:

"I could have asked Rohit to take rest, but the captain has to play. When Virat was the captain, Virat would not miss a single game. Rohit will have to do that now. He will have to play in a dead rubber as well."

Chopra pointed out that a captain's role is not restricted to the toss but also to see how each player is bowling and what their body language is. He added that he wouldn't like Rohit performing those duties while sitting outside.

Poll : Should Shreyas Iyer replace Virat Kohli in India's playing XI? Yes No 0 votes