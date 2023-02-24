"You see the might in this team" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's squad for ODI series vs India

Aakash Chopra feels Australia have picked a formidable squad for their upcoming away ODI series against India.

The two sides are currently locking horns in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, with India 2-0 ahead in the four-match Test series. They will play a three-game ODI series after the remaining two Tests, with the first 50-over match to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Australia have picked a strong side for the three ODIs, stating:

"Australia's ODI squad has come. Generally, when teams come here to play in the ODI format, they get beaten badly and the contests are not very good, but you see the might in this team. We expect a good contest."

Chopra expects the visitors to give Rohit Sharma and Co. a run for their money, elaborating:

"For the first time, it seems a squad has probably come which could give India a fight. I have only said probably and not certainly because you never know what sort of atmosphere will be there. I am really looking forward to a bilateral ODI series in India. It is that good a team."

India have also named a full-strength squad for the ODIs against the Aussies. However, they will miss Rohit's services in the first game, with Hardik Pandya leading the side in his absence.

"They have a full bowling lineup" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's squad

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are expected to lead the Australian seam attack.

Aakash Chopra believes Australia have a well-rounded bowling attack for the series against India, explaining:

"They have a full bowling lineup - Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson (who is in great form), Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott (who had a very good BBL). Adam Zampa - he is brilliant when he plays white-ball cricket."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the visitors have an equally formidable batting lineup, elaborating:

"If we talk about the batting, they have depth there as well. Glenn Maxwell is making a comeback and they have Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh. They have David Warner as well, who makes the white ball red with his hitting in white-ball cricket. He is that good."

Apart from the aforementioned batters, Australia also have the big-hitting Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis in their lineup. All of them will want to dish out consistent performances to put forth their case to be a part of Australia's squad for the World Cup in India later this year.

