"You can't have a separate case for someone who's talented but not fit" - Ramiz Raja on Azam Khan's inclusion in Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup squad

While speaking about wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja suggested that selection based on fitness must be the priority going forward. Pakistan have put up a disastrous performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far; they are on the brink of elimination after suffering back-to-back losses to the USA and India.

Azam has been a regular in Pakistan's T20I side in recent times despite his dismal performances and questionable fitness. The 25-year-old has an overall T20I batting average of 8.80 in 14 outings.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Raja highlighted the importance of having fit players in the side. He also gave the example of Imad Wasim's struggles against India after returning from injury.

"You see, for me, it is important for the team to be fit. You can't have a separate case for someone who's talented but not fit. Look at Imad Wasim. He was not fit. He couldn't run properly and there were a couple of run out chances (against India). The first thing you need to have is a set standard of fitness," said Raja.

Imad missed Pakistan's opening game against the USA and struggled to get going in the India clash, scoring a 23-ball 15 in their six-run defeat.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan played in the USA encounter and was dismissed for a first-ball duck before being dropped against India.

"Looking at what Pakistan have got, you cannot afford to start by losing wickets" - Ramiz Raja on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opening

Babar and Rizwan have established a successful opening partnership in T20Is

Ramiz Raja backed the opening partnership of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan given the solidity they provide to an otherwise volatile batting lineup.

Despite question marks over the duo's strike rate, they have scored the most runs as an opening pair in T20I history with 3,189 runs at an average of over 48 in 68 innings.

"Looking at what Pakistan have got, you cannot afford to start by losing wickets. They may not give you a strike rate of a Rohit (Sharma) or a Virat (Kohli), but, you know, at least they give you solidity. And this Pakistan team, with the kind of batting lineup that they've got, they've got to play within what they have got. So it's important that they start off with Babar and Rizwan because it takes years to establish an opening partnership and pair," said Raja.

While Babar boasts an overall T20I strike rate of 129.77, Rizwan's is slightly worse at 127.12.

The duo will be back in action when Pakistan take on Canada in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

