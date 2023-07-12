"You sometimes think the ship has sailed" - Chris Woakes admits thinking his Test career was over

After his heroics in his comeback game at Headingley, England all-rounder Chris Woakes admitted that he wondered if his time in Test cricket was done earlier this year. The 34-year-old felt his chance would never come, especially as England performed commendably last year without him in the side.

The Warwickshire seamer played an instrumental role in England's three-wicket victory in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley. He finished the game with six wickets and scored the winning runs, staying unbeaten on 32 in the fourth innings.

Woakes conceded that the decision to skip IPL 2023 played a big role in his return to the Test side. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"It's quite emotional actually. You sometimes think the ship has sailed, of course you do. Especially when the team is going so well last summer and I wasn't involved, obviously I had injuries and stuff. You do wonder whether that ship has sailed. But I made a big decision at the start of summer not to go to India and, you know, it's days like this make that sort of decision pay off, comfortably."

The veteran seamer was sidelined from first-class cricket for over a year due to a knee injury. After some questionable performances in Australia and the West Indies, he fell down in the pecking order. The Headingley Test was also his first under the new regime of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

"You don't want to look too far ahead" - Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Woakes revealed that the self-belief of making it 3-2 in the 2023 Ashes has always been there, but believes England must take it step by step.

"It's always been there, in that dressing-room the belief is we can win 3-2. You don't want to look too far ahead, you have to play what's in front of you, each ball, each day, each session, each Test match as it comes. I'd imagine when you're so close to getting something, the harder it gets, and I'm sure the Aussies will be feeling that now."

Woakes also remains wary of Australia's ability to bounce back and highlighted the need to bring their A-game again.

"Once you get so close to something, it's actually hard to get that over the line, isn't it? We've got turn up in Manchester and put in another performance. They're a bloody good side, they're an extremely good side. We're going to have to be at our best to beat them again."

The fourth Test begins at Old Trafford on July 19.

