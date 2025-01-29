“You cannot take 20-25 balls to get settled” - Former India wicketkeeper blasts Hardik Pandya after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel slammed Hardik Pandya for his labored knock in the third T20I against England at Rajkot on January 28. Chasing 172 for an unassailable 3-0 series lead, India was in early trouble at 48/3 in the sixth over when Hardik arrived in the middle.

The 31-year-old struggled to overcome the two-paced surface and the English attack, scoring only 14 in his first 21 deliveries. Hardik finally began accelerating but finished with only 40 off 35 balls before being caught at long off.

His dismissal was the final nail in the coffin as India suffered a 26-run defeat after the failed run-chase.

Questioning Hardik's batting intent during his stay, Parthiv told Star Sports [via India Today]:

"I thought when you are taking your time you want to get used to the pace and bounce of the pitch. But you cannot take 20-25 balls to get settled. So that put pressure on the other batters as well. If you don't want to play those big shots, that's okay, but you still have to keep on rotating the strike. You can't play three or four dot balls in a row."

He added:

"And you might just see Hardik Pandya scoring 40 off 34 balls, but there are a number of dots in his innings that put pressure on the other batters as well. So, I think that's something which India can think of. You take your time. Yes, it's a low score, but you still have to keep rotating the strike as well with it."

Hardik enjoyed a fine outing with the ball, producing figures of 2/33 in 4 overs, including the key wickets of Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone.

Team India will look to avoid consecutive T20I losses for the first time since 2023

England bowlers stifled the Indian batters to stun the Rajkot crowd in the third T20I [Credit: Getty]

Team India have been on an incredible run in T20I, winning their last five bilateral series and the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have not lost back-to-back T20I matches since going down in the first two games of the West Indies series in 2023.

The 2023 West Indies series was the last time India lost a bilateral T20I affair.

They will look to avoid losing back-to-back T20I outings for the first time since with a victory in the fourth T20I against England in Pune on Friday, January 31.

