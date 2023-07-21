“You tend to understand why England have backed him over a period of time” – Mark Taylor reacts to Zak Crawley’s 189 in 4th Ashes Test

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor lauded England opener Zak Crawley for his century on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 20.

Taylor further credited Ben Stokes-led side for backing Crawley during his lean phase with the bat. That came after the opener's blistering knock of 189 runs off 182 balls, including three sixes and 21 boundaries. It was his third Test ton after 122 and 267 vs Pakistan in 2022 and 2020, respectively.

It’s worth noting that Crawley shared a 121-run partnership with Moeen Ali (54) for the second wicket. The right-handed batter then added a 206-run stand with Joe Root (84) for the third wicket to put the hosts in a commanding position in a do-or-die game.

With his terrific hundred, Crawley has become the leading runscorer in Ashes 2023, scoring 385 runs in seven innings so far. Mark Taylor told Sky Sports:

“When you see an innings like that, you tend to understand why England have backed him over a period of time. For a man that’s played 38 Tests and averaging 29, it is when he produces an innings like that, you stand back and say, ‘Wow.’ If he is able to be consistent with that, it will make him a really special player.”

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting also echoed similar sentiments with Mark Taylor. He credited Stokes for picking a talented bunch of players. The 48-year-old told Sky Sports:

“Outstanding. I think a lot of people around English cricket have known what he is capable of. Yes, it has probably been a bit lean here and there, but Stokes wants to pick people with special things ahead of them and what Crawley has produced here is very special.”

“Got inside the minds” – Dinesh Karthik explains Zak Crawley’s success mantra in 4th Ashes Test

Dinesh Karthik also hailed Zak Crawley for keeping himself a step ahead of the opposition on Day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test. He pointed out how the opener deviated the Aussies from their plans with the counter-attacking approach.

The 38-year-old Indian cricketer told Sky Sports:

“Got inside the minds. (Australia) have been chasing him. Chasing the ball, chasing in the field. Setting different fields almost every second ball.”

At stumps on Day 2, England were 384/4 after 72 overs, with Stokes (24 off 37) and Harry Brook (14 off 41) at the crease.

Australia are leading the five-match Ashes series 2-1.

