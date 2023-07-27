"You did this" - Ben Stokes after Mark Wood pranked him by playing Barbie song during his press conference ahead of 5th Ashes Test

England captain Ben Stokes was on the receiving end of a hilarious prank by his teammate Mark Wood during a press conference ahead of the final Test of Ashes 2023 against Australia. Just as Stokes sat down and got ready for the session, Wood hijacked the microphone and played the Barbie Girl song by Aqua on it.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave a glimpse of the incident by sharing a video on their Twitter handle. It has since become viral among cricket enthusiasts and in sports media.

Stokes took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, July 27, and shared a picture of Wood with a TV screen displaying a media report about the incident on his Insta story and wrote:

"You did this @mawood33".

Ben Stokes' latest Instagram story.

Currently, the two movies - Barbie (a fantasy comedy) and Oppenheimer (a biopic on physicist J Robert Oppenheimer) - are internet sensations with many trends going viral about them on social media platforms.

It’d be nice to go out to Australia in 2025 and have a good chance of winning: Ben Stokes

While speaking at the press conference, Ben Stokes opened up about his future aspirations by revealing that he would like to lead England during the Ashes 2025 Down Under. He was aware that there was soo much time in between but remained optimistic as he thinks they have a better chance of winning in Australia with their current style of play.

Stokes said:

“I mean obviously how this series has gone and how close we were it does make you think when we go to Australia do we have a better chance than the last few times we’ve been there. Hopefully, it’d be nice to go out to Australia in 2025 and have a good chance of winning. It would be nice to say I’ve won it twice. There’s obviously a lot of cricket that’s played around the Ashes as well, but we’ll just see when 2025 comes around.”

On the possibility of coming out of retirement for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, Stokes said:

"I'm retired. I'm going on holiday after this game and that's as far as I'm thinking."