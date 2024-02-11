"You are trying to hurt me again" - Mohammad Nawaz when asked to recollect IND vs PAK 2022 T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has opened up on the thrilling 2022 T20 World Cup encounter against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The southpaw admitted that only Virat Kohli had the ability to win the game from the precarious stage India found themselves in.

Kohli crafted one of the best T20I innings in history, staying unbeaten on 82 to help India chase down 160 when they found themselves reeling at 31-4 after 6.1 overs. The dramatic last over by Nawaz saw the Men in Blue score the required 16 runs, including a six off a no-ball, as India emerged triumphant by six wickets.

When asked about that game, the 29-year-old told Cricbuzz:

"You are trying to hurt me again (laughs)."

The left-arm spinner feels Kohli proved why he is the best player going around by playing one of his best knocks.

"Look, he is the best player in the world. And why he is the best player around he showed in that game considering in those conditions when you lose four wickets inside 40 runs and the way our three fast bowlers were bowling only he could win a game from that point."

Nawaz gave himself a real chance to pull off the win after Hardik Pandya sliced one to backward point, followed by Mohammad Rizwan stumping Dinesh Karthik down the leg-side. However, the former Indian skipper had other ideas.

"Even I cannot forget that game" - Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nawaz reckons he is well equipped to handle such a situation if it comes up again. But he added that he gets an eerie feeling now when he goes to Australia, saying:

"When the match is so big and the whole world is seeing you... and the fight in that game was a good one and there was excitement and now it seems that it turned out to be my strength because when you go through such an experience, you can adapt better when you come up against a similar scenario. Even I cannot forget that game (laughs). Whenever I go to Australia I feel like 'where have I come' and don't even like Australia (laughs)."

The Pakistan all-rounder was recently involved in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App