"You've got to give him at least the next Test match" - Mark Taylor backs David Warner for Delhi Test

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes that David Warner deserves to be retained for the second Test against India despite a disappointing outing in the first match. The cricketer-turned-commentator urged Australia to stick with Warner and Usman Khawaja for the second game.

Warner's place remains under doubt after scores of 1 and 10 in the first Test. The southpaw had his off-stump uprooted in the first innings by Mohammed Shami, while Ravichandran Ashwin pinned him lbw on the crease in the second.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Taylor backed Warner for the second Test in Delhi despite knowing he had plenty of opportunities.

"David's been around long enough, and I know he's had plenty of opportunities, but I think you've got to give him at least the next Test match to get it right. As Warner and Usman Khawaja found out today, they bat at the top of the order and faced Ravi Ashwin with the new ball, and then four overs later got Ravi Jadeja.

"So it doesn't really matter where you bat; you're going to face the same stuff. So I would be sticking with the top two at the moment."

Warner and Khawaja also failed as an opening partnership as they didn't reach double figures in both innings. Hence, the veteran duo will be keen to make up for it in the second Test.

"Everyone believes and agrees they made a mistake not picking Travis Head" - Mark Taylor

Taylor further claimed that Australia must have faith in Travis Head as he needs to keep playing on such tracks to set his record straight. He cited the examples of Matthew Hayden and Damien Martyn getting it right after playing repeatedly in these conditions.

"Everyone believes and agrees they made a mistake not picking Travis Head. What they're telling us is they're worried about Travis Head playing on slow, low pitches because he likes the ball coming on, which is not unlike David Warner.

"But the only way Head is going to get better is if he plays on those sort of pitches and learns to adapt - I've seen it. I saw it with Damien Martyn, he learned to play in India. Matthew Hayden worked it out in India."

The second Test will get underway in Delhi on February 9.

