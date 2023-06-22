"You want to be able to back it up with your skills" - Ricky Ponting on Ollie Robinson engaging in a war of words with Australia 

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes England pacer Ollie Robinson will have to deliver with the ball in the remainder of the Ashes 2023. Ponting referenced the right-armer's words about his rivals over the course of the Ashes opener for the same.

Robinson became the talk of the town following his aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja after his wicket in the first innings. In the ensuing press conference, he stated that Australians will have to learn to handle such moments, especially in a fired-up series like the Ashes.

Stating that Robinson will now have to back up his words with his skills as well after kickstarting a war of words with the opposition, Ponting said on the latest edition of the "ICC Review":

"He'll learn pretty quickly that if you're going to talk to Australian cricketers in an Ashes series, then you want to be able to back it up with your skills."

Ollie Robinson went on to defend his actions by comparing his outbursts to the ones like former Australian players like Ricky Ponting had in the past. Reacting to his name being thrown around in the middle, the former Australian skipper said:

"Some of the things he had to say - I mean he even brought my name into it, which I felt was a little bit unusual but for me it’s water off a duck's back - if he is sitting back thinking about me, then no wonder he bowled like the way that he did in that game, if he's worried about what I did 15 years ago."

Robinson played a pivotal role in triggering Australia's collapse in the first innings. He even provided the major breakthrough on the final day in the form of Cameron Green's dismissal. However, it wasn't enough as the visitors scraped through by two wickets in the end to take a valuable 1-0 lead in the series.

"England have more questions to answer than Australia" - Ricky Ponting

From their decision to declare early on Day 1 to the delay in taking the new ball on the final day, England were left pondering over their choices after a cruel defeat. While skipper Ben Stokes has maintained that his team is not going to base anything on "what-ifs," there is a lot to be considered ahead of the second Test.

Opining that England have to answer questions over their approach as well as their combination, Ricky Ponting said:

"As far as I'm concerned now, England have more questions to answer than Australia. On their style of play, but also now looking at that first Test, they've got some selection issues that they're going to have to deal with as well.

"Moeen [Ali] can't play the next game with his finger the way it is."

Further adding that Bairstow's shoddy work with the gloves played a huge role in England's defeat, the Australia legend said:

"Jonny Bairstow actually had a very ordinary game behind the stumps, there's about four chances that he put down. And on flat wickets, if they want flat wickets, you cannot afford your keeper to be making mistakes."

Bairstow donned the gloves on his return to the Test side after injury to accommodate both himself and Harry Brook in the playing XI. Ben Foakes, arguably England's best with the gloves, has been left out of the squad altogether.

Bairstow did score a valuable 78 in the first innings at Edgbaston, but missed some routine dismissal opportunities off both spin and pace.

The two rivals will take the field once again in the second Ashes Test at Lord's from Wednesday, June 28, onwards.

