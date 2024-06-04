"You want your main teams to progress" - Aakash Chopra on India, Pakistan, England and Australia being placed in relatively easier groups

Aakash Chopra has noted that India, Pakistan, England and Australia are placed in comparatively easier groups in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He opined that economics is the driving force behind the groupings.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside Ireland, Canada and the United States of America. England and Australia are clubbed with Scotland, Namibia and Oman in Group B, with Jos Buttler and company beginning their campaign against the Scots in Bridgetown on Tuesday, June 4.

Previewing the England-Scotland game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the defending champions, much like India, Pakistan and Australia, have been given a comparatively easier path to the Super Eights.

"Logically, Scotland shouldn't trouble England that much but Scotland and Ireland are teams whose players are seen playing a lot in county cricket, and that's why it's a team that can trouble slightly. It's a slight potential banana skin. This group has Australia and England, and Scotland are the third biggest team. So the understanding has been kept that qualification becomes certain," he said (6:00).

"You might be wondering why India are in such a group whereas Group D has South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. There are chances of so many upsets. England and Australia are in a group from which qualification will be easy. India and Pakistan are also in such a group. This is pure economics. You want your main teams to progress," the former India opener added.

Chopra claimed that the main teams were never going to be put in a group where the chances of not qualifying are bright. He noted that it was a learning from the 2007 ODI World Cup which was an absolute damp squib after India's elimination.

"They have a very deep batting lineup" - Aakash Chopra on England

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt will potentially open the batting for England.

Turning his attention to England, Aakash Chopra noted that they have a formidable batting lineup.

"I was talking about England. Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali - they have a very deep batting lineup. So it will be enjoyable to see how they perform," he observed (9:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the two-time champions also have a decent bowling attack, with Jofra Archer back in the mix.

"Jofra Archer is back. Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali - I think it's a very decent team. There aren't too many changes if you compare it with the last World Cup team but that's alright. The team is good, the conditions will tell whether they will play well or not but it is one of the better teams," Chopra stated.

England head into the T20 World Cup after a convincing 2-0 series win against Pakistan at home. They will hope to carry that momentum and become the first team to retain a T20 World Cup title.

