 You don't want too many easy victories in World Cup: Robin Uthappa happy that NZ made India 'earn' the win

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa was delighted that the Men in Blue had to work hard in Dharamshala for their victory over New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup on Sunday, October 22.

The Indian bowlers were under the pump initially and had to fight back to restrict New Zealand to 273/9 in their 50 overs. Although the Men in Blue got off to a good start, they kept on losing wickets at crucial junctures and needed a strong contribution from Ravindra Jadeja alongside Virat Kohli to get over the line.

Speaking in a video to Sports Today, here's what Robin Uthappa had to say about the importance of India grinding their way to victory and beating New Zealand in an ICC event after 20 years:

"To break that jinx against New Zealand in World Cups was also important for India's confidence. You don't want too many easy victories in this tournament. You want to work for them and want to earn them. New Zealand did make India earn this one."

He further added:

"New Zealand didn't have someone like a Jadeja who could hold one end up and stand with Daryl Mitchell in that partnership. You got to give credit to Shami there and India bowled better at the death."

India will top the league phase of 2023 World Cup: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa understands that India haven't quite been able to cross the knockout hurdles in the past few years in ICC tournaments. However, in terms of ability, he believes the Men in Blue are head and shoulders above the rest.

On this, Uthappa stated:

"I feel India will end up as the top team in the table. It is the semifinals hurdle that concerns me. But there's no doubt that they are up and above any other team in the World Cup and are the favorites at the moment."

The Men in Blue remain the only unbeaten team in the 2023 World Cup with almost a foot in the semifinals.