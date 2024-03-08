"You want time to prepare mentally" - Devdutt Padikkal claims he got to know on the eve of the 5th Test about his potential India debut

Left-hander Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut for India in the ongoing game against England in Dharamsala. However, it wasn't a straightforward call-up for the debutant as his debut was in jeopardy.

Padikkal claimed that he had got a message from the team management that there was a possibility that he would feature in the Dharamsala Test. The 23-year-old felt it was a nervy time for him until matchday as he wasn't sure about whether he would definitely be making his debut.

Speaking to Sports18 after the end of play on Day 2, here's what Devdutt Padikkal had to say about the build-up to his India debut:

"I wouldn't say it is great because you want time to prepare mentally, to be honest, uh, not being sure that if you are playing or not playing, it's a bit of a dilemma, but at the same time, it's a special feeling. I got the message the previous night saying that there was a possibility I could be playing this game."

However, Padikkal also expressed his emotions once he got the India cap and shed light on how his nerves eventually settled down. He replaced Rajat Patidar, who according to the BCCI, was hit on his left ankle during a practice session and wasn't available for selection.

Devdutt Padikkal on his partnership with Sarfaraz Khan

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill piled on more misery for England in a wicketless morning session. However, Ben Stokes struck soon after lunch, dismissing the Indian captain with an absolute beauty. It was then James Anderson's turn to remove the other set batter in Gill as India suddenly had two new batters at the crease.

The hosts needed both Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan to form a strong partnership and that's exactly what the duo did. After initially absorbing the pressure, both Padikkal and Sarfaraz began to take on the England bowlers and added 97 runs for the fourth wicket.

"Always fun to bat with Sarfaraz Khan. He is a character, we just kept it light and made each other comfortable," Padikkal told reporters after end of play on Day 2.

Padikkal made a mark on his debut with a fine score of 65 as India found themselves 473/8 at Stumps with a mammoth lead of 255 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have already added 45 runs for the ninth wicket and will look to frustrate the visitors further on Day 3.

