"You cannot write off this Indian team" - VVS Laxman on former Australian players making bold predictions after 1st Test

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman took an indirect dig at some former Australian cricketers who predicted that Team India won't be able to make a comeback in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after their horror show at Adelaide.

The 46-year-old believes cricket is an unpredictable game and thus one must never make such bold predictions.

Team India had a lead of 53 runs going into the second innings of the first Test at Adelaide Oval. However, the visitors slumped to their lowest-ever Test total as the Aussies restricted them to just 36 runs in their second innings.

The hosts comfortably won the first Test inside three days and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Adding to their misery, the visitors were also going to be without the services of Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and Mohammed Shami (fractured wrist) for the rest of the series.

Former Australian cricketers such as Mark Waugh and Shane Warne predicted that the depleted Team India would be blown away by a rampant Australian side.

However, under the inspired leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the visitors made a roaring comeback into the series and won the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets.

On the show Star Sports Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman explained why this Indian team should never be written off.

"Cricket is a very unpredictable game. Thus, you cannot predict what might happen in the future. Although India were bowled out for just 36 runs, although Virat Kohli was returning back to India and Shami was ruled out of the series, you cannot write off any team, especially this Indian team."

Special team, special win 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0SpJ6psra6 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 29, 2020

VVS Laxman recalled India's historic Test series win on Australian soil in 2018-19

VVS Laxman also reminded everyone the way Team India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia back in 2018-19.

Although the Australian side were without star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, the Indians dominated the full-strength Australian bowling attack. And VVS Laxman said,

"We have seen the way India won the Test series on Australian soil for the first time in 2018-19. So I feel one needs to always remember that no team should be written off.”

Team India's emphatic win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has set up the remainder of the series nicely. The visitors have the momentum and will look to put more pressure on the brittle Australian batting line-up.

The Aussies, on the other hand, will hope that David Warner is fit for the last two Tests. The southpaw will be expected to provide some much-needed stability at the top of the Australian batting order.

David Warner has completed what looked like a decently long net in the indoor area before having a chat with captain Tim Paine #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WYYBo78CyM — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 2, 2021

But will Warner's inclusion solve all of the hosts' problems? Can they make a strong comeback in the third Test? Only time will tell.