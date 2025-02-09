Young ball boy's priceless reaction after getting a handshake from Virat Kohli during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli made a young ball boy's day at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, during the side's ongoing second ODI of the three-match series against England. The incident took place during the first innings when the star cricketer was fielding in the deep.

Two ball boys at the boundary ropes extended their hands towards Kohli for a handshake. The 36-year-old obliged and one of the kids, visibly overjoyed with the gesture, celebrated with a double fist pump.

Here are a couple of videos and photos of Kohli's sweet gesture:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli returned to India's playing XI after missing the ODI series opener against England at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. He was ruled out after suffering a knee injury on the eve of the first encounter.

Much to the delight of the fans, the former India captain's injury wasn't a serious one as he recovered in time for the second match. He last featured in an ODI match on August 7, where he scored 20 runs in 18 balls against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli entertained fans at the Barabati Stadium with his hilarious dance moves during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli entertained the spectators at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack with his hilarious dance moves during the ongoing second ODI. The right-handed batter is known to engage the crowd, and he was back at it again, albeit in a funny way.

After the 13th over of the English innings, Kohli pulled out some interesting dance moves to get the crowd going.

Kohli will look to get some runs under his belt in the final two matches of the home series against England to gear up for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side will open their campaign with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20.

The ICC event will be hosted by Pakistan, who are also the defending champions. However, all of India's matches will take place in Dubai.

