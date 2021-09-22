"It's time to talk less and take action" - Younis Khan's suggestion for Ramiz Raja and PCB

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is disappointed with New Zealand and England pulling out of their respective tours to the Asian country, citing security concerns. He has urged the Ramiz Raja-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to talk less and instead focus on taking concrete steps to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future.

While appearing on Geo News' show Score, the prolific run-scorer reckoned that it is first essential to respect your national team here in Pakistan, before seeking recognition from other countries. He feels that sometimes there is no one to look after the Pakistani players.

"It's time to talk less and take action instead. At times, I feel as if we have no one looking after us. We have to behave well as Muslims and represent our country. But at least sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)."

Younis Khan also recommended that the PCB should consider signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for their future tours. He noted that international cricket had gradually returned to Pakistani soil in recent years, but such incidents could again dent its reputation amongst touring nations.

Khan, who was Pakistan's batting coach on their visit to England last year, also discussed the difficulties the squad faced while playing on a foreign tour in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. He believes that because they traveled through such adversity, England should have reciprocated, which they did not.

"New Zealand were well within their rights to leave" - Younis Khan on the Kiwis abandoning their Pakistan tour

Younis Khan also mentioned that if the New Zealand agencies felt if there was a security concern, then they were right in calling off their tour. However, the PCB should still consider whether they want to participate in their T20 World Cup 2021 clash against the Blackcaps.

"You cannot play sports in a tense environment. I believe New Zealand had the right to abandon their tour. If their agencies had identified even a single threat, then they were right to leave."

Pakistan are slated to take on New Zealand on October 26 in the impending T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Khan wants Pakistan to show unvawering support to their national team for the marquee event after recent proceedings.

