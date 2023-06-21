“Your as bigga d**khead as your brother” - Merv Hughes gives it back to fan who accused Aussie legend of verbally abusing his brother in toilet

Former Australian fast bowler Merv Hughes hit back at a cricket fan who accused the Aussie legend of verbally abusing his brother in the toilet at Edgbaston.

According to some media reports, Hughes is in England since he hosts an Ashes tour for fans. The 61-year-old was spotted in the stands at Edgbaston, keenly following the action on Day 5 of the opening Ashes 2023 Test on Tuesday, June 20.

Hughes would have been pleased as Australian captain Pat Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon (16*) added 55 runs for the ninth wicket to lift the visitors to a famous two-wicket win.

A Twitter user, however, shared a post on the micro-blogging site, alleging the former cricketer mistreated his brother in the toilet at Edgbaston. His tweet read:

"@MervHughes332 any reason you told my brother to shut the f**k up today in the Edgbaston toilet when he simply asked you how the game was going. D**khead."

Not one to take things lying down, Hughes slammed the user and replied:

“You were there were you .... Heard the full conversation - your as bigga d**khead as your brother!”

The former Aussie pacer was renowned as one of the most colorful cricketers in the Australian team during his playing days. He featured in 53 Tests and 33 ODIs, claiming 212 and 38 wickets respectively.

The ex-fast bowler also scored two half-centuries in Test cricket with a best of 72*. He was the second-leading wicket-taker in the 1993 Ashes, claiming 31 scalps in six Tests at an average of 27.26.

Aussies prevail in tense finish at Edgbaston

Heading into Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test, all three results were possible. After a lengthy delay due to rain, Australia resumed their innings on 107/3 in their pursuit of 281. They lost nightwatchman Scott Boland for 20 and Travis Head for 16.

Usman Khawaja (65 off 197) and Cameron Green (28 off 66) added 49 for the sixth wicket. However, both perished with the target still a fair distance away. Alex Carey was then caught and bowled by Joe Root for 20 as the Aussies slipped to 227/8.

Cummins and Lyon, however, ensured a victory for the ages for the visitors.

