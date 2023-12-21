“Your energy fuels our journey” - Rishabh Pant thanks Delhi Capitals supporters while sharing pictures from IPL 2024 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant expressed gratitude towards fans of the franchise while sharing pictures from the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai. While sharing a special message for DC fans on social media, he wrote, “your energy fuels our journey”.

Pant, who has been out of action since suffering multiple injuries in a car accident towards the end of last year, attended the IPL auction along with head coach Ricky Ponting and team director Sourav Ganguly. Pictures and videos of his presence at the event in Dubai went viral on social media platforms.

On Thursday, December 21, Pant took to his official Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. He uploaded images with DC fans and a couple of endearing pictures in which he is seen with coach Ponting.

The keeper-batter posted the images with the caption:

“Auction vibes! Grateful to connect with the amazing @delhicapitals supporters at IPL auction. Your energy fuels our journey.”

Apart from attending the auction, Pant was also spotted playing a game of pickleball with MS Dhoni in Dubai, a video of which also went viral on social media.

“Lucky to be alive” - Pant reflects on horrific accident

Ahead of the auction in Dubai, Pant opened up about how things changed for him after his gruesome car accident towards the end of last year. In an interview with iplt20.com, he admitted that things have been challenging, but asserted that his recovery has gone well.

"The kind of accident I had, [I'm] lucky to be alive. I think it was very challenging, especially the first part I would say more from a physical point of view because in the starting there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking at the journey till now, I think it's been going really well from a recovery point of view. I felt like I couldn't face people and all, and I felt like I had to do something which gives me confidence,” Pant said.

"Yes, it's a hard time but I came to know people love us, respect us and the kind of appreciation and concern people have shown over a period of time because of my injury, it was heartfelt, crazy for me, because it means a lot as an individual when you're going through a very rough time,” the keeper-batter added, while acknowledging the support of fans during his tough phase.

Pant has played 98 IPL matches, scoring 2838 runs at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of 147.97 with one hundred and 15 fifties.

