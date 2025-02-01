"Your legacy will continue to inspire generations" - Cricket fraternity reacts as Wriddhiman Saha retires from all forms of cricket

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha retired from all forms of cricket on Saturday, February 1, as Bengal’s campaign in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy came to an end. The 40-year-old had announced in November 2024 that he would retire once the ongoing Ranji season concluded.

The right-handed batter had an anticlimactic finish in his final innings against Punjab, being dismissed for a seven-ball duck. However, his teammates ensured he received a fitting farewell as Bengal triumphed by an innings and 13 runs. Despite the win, Bengal fell short of qualifying for the knockout stage, finishing third in Group C with 21 points from seven games (as of February 1).

As Saha’s remarkable 18-year cricket career (2007-2025) came to a close, several former and current Indian players took to social media to congratulate him.

“Today, we bid farewell to a true legend of Indian cricket, Wriddhiman Saha. His brilliant glove work and countless memorable moments, both on and off the field, have left an incredible mark. From the Ranji Trophy to the national team, his dedication and passion have inspired us all. Wishing you the best in your next chapter, Wriddhiman. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations,” Mohammed Shami wrote.

“As a fellow keeper, I have always admired your skills and your craft. Wishing you all the success and happiness in your next chapter @Wriddhipops bhaiya,” Rishabh Pant wrote on X.

“Incredible career, @Wriddhipops! Loved every moment of playing with you. Wishing you success for your future endeavors,” Ajinkya Rahane said.”

“Congratulations on an incredible career @Wriddhipops! Your contribution to Indian cricket has been invaluable. It has been a pleasure spending time with you on and off the field! Best wishes for the journey ahead,” Cheteshwar Pujara wrote.

Saha played in 142 first-class games, accumulating 7169 runs at an average of 41.43. He hit 44 fifties and 14 centuries.

Wriddhiman Saha represented India in 49 matches across two formats

Wriddhiman Saha made his Test debut for India in 2010 and went on to feature in 40 matches, scoring 1,353 runs at an average of 29.41. He registered six fifties and three centuries, while also taking 92 catches and pulling off 12 stumpings. In addition, he played nine ODIs for India, accumulating 41 runs.

