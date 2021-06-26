Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle in talks to play for Melbourne-based community cricket club in 3rd-tier T20 competition

Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle could play for a Melbourne-based community cricket club this summer. Mulgrave Cricket Club president Malin Pullenayegam claimed that they are "85 to 90 per cent there" in terms of securing the services of the duo.

Mulgrave Cricket Club, which plays in Melbourne's Eastern Cricket Association (ECA), a third-tier competition, shot into the limelight when they secured the services of former Sri Lankan stars Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga some time back.

But they are now eyeing bigger stars, and according to club president Pullenayegam, the likes of Yuvraj, Gayle, and Brian Lara could soon end up playing for the side. Pullenayegam told cricket.com.au:

"We've secured Dilshan, we've secured Sanath, we've secured Tharanga. We are now working on finalizing agreements with a few other potential players. We are in negotiations, and with Chris (Gayle) and Yuvraj Singh we are nearly 85 to 90 per cent there. We need to finalize a few things but it looks really good."

To celebrate Yuvraj Singh's birthday, tell us your favourite memory of his ✨ pic.twitter.com/bCcSuqQbHq — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2020

Mulgrave Cricket Club have already roped in Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya as their head coach. His compatriot Dilshan, who has now settled in Melbourne, played six matches for the club last summer.

It would be interesting to see whether someone of Yuvraj Singh's stature would accept the offer to play for a community cricket club in Melbourne.

Yuvraj Singh enjoys playing golf post-retirement

Yuvraj Singh is a retired cricketer, but the former all-rounder is keeping himself busy by playing other sports. He was recently spotted playing golf with his former Indian teammates Ajit Agarkar and Sachin Tendulkar.

The 39-year old had posted a series of pictures on Instagram where he was seen enjoying a game of golf, with Yuvraj cheekily captioning them:

Last time u woke me up at 4 am was 21 years ago! When it was my first tour to Sharjah . @imaagarkar I’m sure is used to it ! Fun times love."

In terms of cricketing action, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh were last spotted representing India Legends in the Road Safety series in Raipur in March.

