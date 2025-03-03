Yuvraj Singh comments in Punjabi on Shubman Gill’s “Knockouts” post ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh left a hilarious comment in Punjabi on India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill’s latest social media post. Shubman was last seen in action during India’s final group-stage match against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asked to bat first, India got off to a rough start, losing their top three – Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (2), and Virat Kohli (11) – early. Shreyas Iyer played a solid knock, scoring 79 off 98 balls, while Axar Patel (42) and Hardik Pandya (45) provided valuable support, helping India post 249/9 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the Black Caps kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Kane Williamson made 81, but it wasn’t enough as New Zealand fell short by 44 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy was the standout performer for India, picking up five wickets.

After the game, Shubman took to Instagram to share a post with a single picture. However, the post, likely a carousel, showed "7/7," suggesting it wasn’t edited properly. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, jokingly speculating that there were supposed to be seven pictures in the post.

Shubman captioned the post:

“Knockouts.”

Yuvraj Singh was also quick to respond, humorously commenting in Punjabi:

"Bakiyan de hege nahi.” [Where are the others].

Yuvraj Singh comments in Punjabi on Shubman Gill’s social media post (Image via Instagram-@shubmangill)

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will face Australia in Semi-final 1 on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shubman Gill has scored a century in the 2025 Champions Trophy

While Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply in the game against New Zealand, he made a brilliant start to his campaign by scoring an unbeaten century of 101 off 129 balls in the opening match against Bangladesh.

The Indian opener has accumulated 149 runs in three innings so far in the tournament, at an impressive average of 74.50, and will be looking to add more to his tally in the semi-final against Australia.

Overall, the 25-year-old has an exceptional ODI record, with 2,736 runs in 53 innings at a remarkable average of 60.80, including 15 fifties and eight centuries.

