Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma sends birthday wishes to Shreyas Iyer as he turns 29

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer received birthday wishes from Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, on Wednesday (December 6). Iyer is celebrating his 29th birthday today.

Iyer is currently on a mini-break from cricket after participating in the 2023 World Cup and the T20I series against Australia. Iyer will return to the field next week during the T20I series in South Africa.

Dhanashree Verma took to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday and wished Shreyas on his birthday by sharing a picture on her story. The duo have been seen dancing together in reels in the past and also share common friends as they have been spotted in multiple group photos over the years. Dhanashree posted the following and wrote:

"Happy birthday @shreyasiyer96"

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram story wishing Shreyas Iyer on his birthday.

Shreyas Iyer enjoyed a great run with the bat in the 2023 World Cup

Shreyas Iyer solved a long-standing number 4 batting issue for Team India in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup with magnificent performances in that position.

It has been an issue for the team ever since Yuvraj Singh faded away from the international team. It was also one of the major reasons for India's loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. Iyer rose to the occasion this year and played phenomenally in the crucial middle-order position, cementing his spot with standout performances.

Across 11 games in the 2023 World Cup, Iyer scored 530 runs at an impressive average of 66.25, including two centuries and three fifties. He adjusted to the conditions well and played positively to help India dominate the proceedings in the middle overs during the tournament.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Anil Kumble hailed Iyer for his consistent performances and said:

"Shreyas Iyer has played a very significant role in how Virat Kohli has built partnerships in the middle-overs. He scored a hundred at a very good strike rate in the semi-final, and KL Rahul also chipped in with a quick-fire knock. These guys know what their strengths are and what role they need to play. That combination has worked really well."

