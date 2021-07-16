Yuzvendra Chahal shares a picture with Team India stars after a practice session

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a picture of himself and his teammates sharing a light conversation after a practice session in Colombo ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner was joined in the photograph by Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Manish Pandey.

Chahal posted the following photo on his Instagram handle and captioned it:

Gossip time 🤣🤣

Mumbai Indians star batsman Suryakumar Yadav seemed to be engaged in a conversation with Chahal, Shaw and Deepak Chahar. RCB pacer Navdeep Saini, on the other hand, looked busy posing for the camera. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey appeared to be distracted from happenings in the surroundings.

The Indian contingent in Sri Lanka had their first practice session under lights on Thursday night. The team trained under the watchful supervision of head coach Rahul Dravid to get themselves ready for the ODI series, which will begin on Sunday.

Time to hit the nets 💪🏻

Our first practice session under lights begins now 👌🏻#TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wHjf3rdLYw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2021

India will kick off the tour with the first ODI on July 18th(Sunday)

The young Indian side, led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, will play three ODI's and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka. R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all the matches in the series.

For a place in the side, Yuzvendra Chahal will have to compete with the likes of Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy, who have been consistent performers in the IPL. It is set to be a crucial series for Chahal, who is looking to get himself back into form and nail down his place in the playing XI.

The itinerary for the ODI is as follows:

1st ODI - July 18 (Sunday) | Start time - 3:00 PM (IST)

2nd ODI - July 20 (Tuesday) | Start time - 3:00 PM (IST)

3rd ODI - July 23 (Friday) | Start time - 3:00 PM (IST)

Team India will then move onto the T20I series in a bid to get some match practice in the format before the ICC T20 World Cup in October. The schedule for the series is as follows:

1st T20I - July 25 (Sunday) | Start time - 8:00 PM (IST)

2nd T20I - July 27 (Tuesday) | Start time - 8:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I - July 29 (Thursday) | Start time - 8:00 PM (IST)

🚨Kusal Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury.



🚨Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series.



READ: https://t.co/s0VjTKJhcN #SLvIND — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 16, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee