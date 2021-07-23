Yuzvendra Chahal turns 31 - Twitteratti chimes in with wishes on the occasion of Yuzi's birthday 

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his 31st birthday today. While the celebrations will have to be toned down due to life in the bio-bubble, there are no restrictions for the Twitteratti, who sent in their wishes for the enigmatic player.

Chahal will have to savor the occasion from the pavilion, however. He is touted to be rested for India's third ODI against Sri Lanka to make way for the spinners on the bench. India have already attained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and are tipped to make plenty of changes for the final fixture ahead of the T20I series.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been India's leading leg-spinner and even represented the nation at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He became a mainstay in India's bowling unit and forged an impeccable on and off-field chemistry with Kuldeep Yadav. The duo led the Men in Blue to several notable victories around the world in limited-overs fixtures.

Chahal has also emerged as one of the most charming members of the Indian cricket team. His exploits on social media are well-received by fans and his peers alike.

Twitterati wishes Yuzvendra Chahal with aplomb

Fans and franchises across the nation were quick to spring up birthday wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal. Being a fan-favourite with his quirky antics and his performances, the leg-spinner received a lot of love on the social media platform.

🌟 Fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets

🌟 6/25 - The best T20I figures by an Indian spinner



Happy birthday to @yuzi_chahal 🎂 pic.twitter.com/WcCHvqV1nT — ICC (@ICC) July 23, 2021

Happy Birthday Yuzi



Everybody’s favourite in the RCB family, funny and a fierce competitor, @yuzi_chahal has been one of our MVPs for years now. We wish Yuzi many more match winning contributions.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayYuzi pic.twitter.com/WD8AdsK045 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 23, 2021

🧢 56 ODIS, 48 T20Is

☝️ 159 international wickets

➡️ First Indian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is



Happy birthday to #TeamIndia leg-spinner @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/Ro88lXl53C — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 23, 2021

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal



Wishing you healthy life ahead. pic.twitter.com/rds52O6krs — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 23, 2021

Happy birthday to my bro @yuzi_chahal🎂 🥳 Cheers to all the good times on and off the field 🙌🏻May god bless you abundantly 😊 pic.twitter.com/rxwaKEoU1y — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 23, 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal finds his rhythm in ODI series against Sri Lanka

After missing the ODI series at home against England, Chahal had a lean 2020-21 season. The leg-spinner was far from his best despite his IPL side RCB playing their fair share of matches at the spin-friendly venue in Chennai during the first half of the 2021 edition.

With pacers failing to pick up wickets in the powerplay, the pressure of picking up the opening wicket often goes to Chahal both in domestic and international cricket. The player has taken up the responsibility in some style over the years.

Chahal repeated the trend and broke several free-flowing partnerships in the two ODIs against Sri Lanka. He managed to pick up five wickets in those matches and is expected to play a crucial role in the T20I series as well.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra