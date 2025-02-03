"He's an all-phase bowler" - Zaheer Khan makes a big statement on Indian spinner after Men in Blue's 4-1 T20I series triumph over England

Former India left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan hailed leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy as an all-phase bowler after his impressive performance in the five-match T20I series against England. Zaheer described Chakravarthy as an all-phase bowler, who is always going to be a big threat in the middle overs.

India hammered England by 150 runs in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. Batting first, India posted 247-9 on the board on the back of Abhishek Sharma's century. In the chase, England were bowled out for 97 as Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets, while Chakravarthy, Abhishek and Shivam Dube picked up two scalps each.

Chakravarthy was named Player of the Series for claiming 14 wickets at an average of 9.86 and an economy rate of 7.67. Praising the leg spinner, Zaheer told Cricbuzz that Chakravarthy 2.0 is a much improved all-round bowler. He said:

Trending

"He's an all-phase bowler. You just give him the ball in the powerplay. You've seen that in the series he has responded well. In the middle phase, he's always going to be a big threat. All in all, it's a very good area covered from the Indian bowling point of view.

"Varun's comeback story has been a real good one. He's getting better and better. He's been very accurate attacking those stumps. There's a slight bit of drift also, so the variations are also coming into play nicely; the ball which is going away from the right-hander as well," the former India pacer added.

Expand Tweet

Zaheer stated that Chakravarthy's confidence has also taken a leap due to the fact that he has been among the wickets constantly. He urged the bowler to build on the great comeback. The 46-year-old stated:

"Everything is just falling into place. Wickets are backing the confidence. It's just about keeping on this track now and continuing to do what has been working for him - almost three wickets per game in this format."

Expand Tweet

Since making a comeback to the T20I side in October 2024, Chakravarthy has picked up 33 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 11.25, with two five-fers.

"Varun Chakravarthy has been outstanding" - Vaughan on India's 4-1 T20I series triumph

Former England captain Michael Vaughan admitted that Chakravarthy was one of the major reasons why India dominated the T20I series. He lamented that England just could not find a way to play him. He told Cricbuzz:

"England could not find a method to play both leg spinners, but Varun Chakravarthy has been outstanding. He's just got the ball on a string. He's got that ability to spin it just enough either way, but mainly back into the right-handers."

While Chakravarthy claimed 14 wickets, Axar Patel picked up six in five matches at an average of 16.50. The other leg spinner in the Indian side, Ravi Bishnoi, claimed five scalps at an average of 26.40.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news