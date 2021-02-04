Zak Crawley doubtful for 1st Test after sustaining freak injury 

England have been dealt a big blow ahead of the 1st Test against India, with the side confirming that batsman Zak Crawley is doubtful for the game.

The top-order batsman missed Wednesday’s training session as he went for scans to assess the damage.

In a freak incident, Zak Crawley slipped outside his dressing room on Tuesday.

The batsman ended up damaging his wrist as a result, which prevented him from taking part in training the following day.

The England Cricket Board released an official statement following Zak Crawley’s unfortunate injury, announcing that they hope to have a final decision on his availability before their final practice session on Thursday.

“Zak Crawley did not train today at England’s practice session in Chennai. He slipped outside the dressing room yesterday [Tuesday] and has injured his right wrist. We are waiting on the results of scans and will know more tomorrow, ahead of our final practice.”

If Zak Crawley indeed misses out on the 1st Test, it would prompt a considerable change of tactics from England.

The batsman struggled in Sri Lanka, scoring just 35 runs across two games at a miserable average of 8.75. Despite that, he was set to slot in the No.3 position against India.

How can England cope with Zak Crawley’s absence?

With Zak Crawley absent from the No. 3 spot, England have multiple options to choose from.

Skipper Joe Root has time and again expressed his preference for the No.4 position, so it is unlikely he will move up a place.

With Jonny Bairstow unavailable for the first two games, Ben Stokes or Dan Lawrence could slot in at the top of the order.

The return of Ollie Pope to the side allows the visitors to have another option in the middle-order.

Another option could see England play Moeen Ali, whose Test record in India with the bat is impressive.

The all-rounder has scored 381 runs in five Tests in India at an average of 42.33.

Moeen Ali’s presence at the top of the order could add much-needed experience to an England side which sees both its openers tour India for the first time.