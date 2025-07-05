Zak Crawley drops a sitter to hand Rishabh Pant massive reprieve in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [In Pictures]

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was awarded a second life after Zak Crawley dropped a regulation chance at mid-off on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The left-handed batter tried to take on the bowler in the early stages of the innings, but the England batter failed to hold onto the chance for his side.

Rishabh Pant came out to bat in the first session after Josh Tongue castled KL Rahul with a peach. The southpaw showcased his intent straightaway, unlike the first innings, to step down and smash a couple of boundaries to race to double figures off just four deliveries.

Pant was pinned down for a couple of deliveries by Ben Stokes in the next over, and chose to smash a full delivery over mid-off. The left-handed batter could not get the desired elevation, and the ball travelled straight to Crawley at a tricky angle.

Crawley crouched and tried to pouch the ball right over his chest, but failed to hold on to the chance. The narrow escape did not have much bearing on Pant as he continued to take the England bowlers on to build India's lead. Have a look at a few snippets of the dropped catch right here:

Incidentally, it was Zak Crawley who had taken a sharp catch at long on in the first innings to dismiss the Indian southpaw for 25 runs off Shoaib Bashir's bowling on Day 1.

Rishabh Pant's drop proving to be costly for England as India race to 177-3 at Lunch on Day 4 on ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

The wicket-keeper batter has made the most of his second chance by smashing the England bowlers to all corners of the ground. He has put the opposition under extreme pressure with his audacious strokeplay, and is currently unbeaten on 41 runs off just 35 balls. His knock already includes five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 117.14.

At the time of writing, India are placed at 177-3 at Lunch on Day 4, with skipper Shubman Gill unbeaten on 24 at the other end. The visitors' lead reads 357 runs after they lost the wickets of KL Rahul and Karun Nair in the first session.

