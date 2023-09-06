Harry Brook returns to England's ODI set-up ahead of 2023 World Cup; Zak Crawley named captain for Ireland series

England cricket team's selection committee has named a 13-man squad for the ODI series against Ireland set to take place later this month. Zak Crawley will captain the side, with the squad containing three uncapped players.

Sam Hain, George Scrimshaw, and Jamie Smith are the three uncapped players in the squad. Hain, a middle-order batter has impressive List A numbers as he averages 57.96 in 62 matches.

Smith is also a middle-order batter and averages 42.50 in 15 List A fixtures. Meanwhile, Scrimshaw is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who has featured in only four List A games, taking as many scalps.

Expand Tweet

Ben Duckett, who is Crawley's opening partner in Test cricket, has been named vice-captain. Harry Brook, who remains in 2023 World Cup discussions despite initial exclusions, will have the chance to push his case with his performance against Ireland. The 24-year-old has also been added as a batting cover for the four-match 50-over series against New Zealand, starting on Friday.

Crawley, who shone in the Ashes series this summer, has played three ODIs so far, which came in the summer of 2021 against Pakistan. The Kent batter has one half-century and has compiled 97 runs at 48.50.

The dates for the three ODIs between England and Ireland are September 20, 23, and 26, with the games being played in Leeds, Nottingham, and Bristol, respectively.

England's 13-man squad for the ODI series against Ireland

Zak Crawley (c), Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett (vc), Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

England are the holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy and will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They have named a 15-man provisional squad and will hope to defend their crown successfully.