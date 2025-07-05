Zanai Bhosle’s heartfelt post for Mohammed Siraj after 6-for in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [In Picture]

Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, shared a heartfelt message for Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on social media. Her message came in the wake of Siraj’s remarkable six-wicket haul on Day 3 (Friday, July 4) of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Resuming at 77/3 on Day 3, England suffered an early setback as Siraj struck twice in the second over, removing Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) off consecutive deliveries. However, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith mounted a remarkable recovery, stitching together a 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Once Brook was dismissed for a brilliant 158, England's innings unraveled quickly, with the last five wickets falling for just 20 runs. They were eventually bowled out for 407, with Smith remaining unbeaten on a valiant 184.

Siraj was the standout performer for India, finishing with outstanding figures of 6/70 in 19.3 overs. His fiery spell ensured India claimed a commanding 180-run first-innings lead after posting a massive total of 587.

Meanwhile, singer Zanai Bhosle reacted to the 31-year-old’s brilliant spell by sharing an Instagram story, where she wrote:

“Miyan Magic. Lakhon hazaron mein mere bhai hai.”

Zanai Bhosle’s heartfelt post for Mohammed Siraj (Image via Instagram-@zanaibhosle)

At stumps on Day 3, the visitors reached 64/1 in their second innings, with KL Rahul (28) and Karun Nair (7) unbeaten at the crease.

“It's an unbelievable feeling” - Mohammed Siraj reflects on his six-wicket haul in the 2nd Test against England

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, reflecting on his impressive performance, said he had been eagerly waiting for a five-wicket haul, calling it a very special moment. In a video shared by Star Sports, he said:

"It's an unbelievable feeling, because I've been waiting for a year to get a five-wicket haul. I was always stuck at 4. The bowling was so good, but I wasn't getting a five-wicket haul. So, this moment is very special for me. And in England, I didn't get a fifer. So, these six wickets are very special for me.”

The 31-year-old has now taken 108 wickets in 38 Test matches, averaging 30.71 with a strike rate of 52.4, which includes four five-wicket hauls.

